Ethic Inc. Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,390,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.22 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

