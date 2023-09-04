Ethic Inc. Cuts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 728,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after buying an additional 294,861 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in LKQ by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $469,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,265 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,019,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

