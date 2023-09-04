Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $86.28 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average of $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

