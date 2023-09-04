Ethic Inc. Boosts Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.57.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $133.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.99. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

