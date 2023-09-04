Ethic Inc. Acquires 2,408 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 67.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $5,648,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SUI. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SUI opened at $121.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.17%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities



Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

