Ethic Inc. Acquires 15,922 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -11.74%.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

