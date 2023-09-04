Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Position Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

ESS stock opened at $237.52 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $280.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.88 and its 200-day moving average is $225.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

