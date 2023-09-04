EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,979 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Stock Up 2.3 %

EQT opened at $44.22 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

