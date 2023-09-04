Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives $65.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $56.50 on Monday. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after purchasing an additional 241,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enovis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,505,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enovis by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,966,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,235,000 after buying an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Enovis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,255,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

