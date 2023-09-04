Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $29,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $98.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

