Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,151 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,660,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 74,003 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Amcor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Amcor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,043,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,635,000 after buying an additional 96,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Amcor Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

