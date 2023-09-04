Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.57.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

