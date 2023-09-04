Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 258,163 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $23,472,179.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,429,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 258,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $23,472,179.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,429,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $20,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at $86,243,070.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 234,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,785 and sold 12,877,886 shares valued at $348,110,582. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.3 %

ARES stock opened at $103.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $104.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 188.96%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

