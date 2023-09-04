Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HRL opened at $38.40 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.