Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

PEAK opened at $20.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.71%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.