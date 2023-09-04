Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 93.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 39.6% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Incyte by 18.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $64.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

