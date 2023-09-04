Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,349.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.80%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

