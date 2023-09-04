Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,436 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AECOM by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.
AECOM Price Performance
Shares of AECOM stock opened at $88.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 92.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AECOM Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.
