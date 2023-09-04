Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 633 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Masco by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 105.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,240 shares of company stock worth $14,307,207. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS opened at $59.72 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

