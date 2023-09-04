Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 289 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,696 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,443,000 after acquiring an additional 599,089 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,090 shares of company stock valued at $100,176 and sold 37,088 shares valued at $3,608,449. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $105.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $107.47. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

