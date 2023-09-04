Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Graco by 90.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1,682.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 246,682 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,166,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGG. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE:GGG opened at $79.46 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

