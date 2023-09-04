Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,169,000 after buying an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,318,000 after buying an additional 516,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,763,000 after acquiring an additional 160,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $36.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

