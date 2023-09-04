Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,453,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BG opened at $115.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.55. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $116.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

