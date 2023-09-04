Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $982,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.8 %

IP stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $42.69.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.