Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $956,000 Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,184,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 39.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 25,922,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,241 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.75 to $23.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $18.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.82%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

