Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $903,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 307.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $79.21 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

