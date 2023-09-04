Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $846,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in EQT were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in EQT by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,409,000 after buying an additional 718,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in EQT by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,769,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,420,000 after acquiring an additional 253,502 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $44.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

