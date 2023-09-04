Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NetApp were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in NetApp by 0.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 57,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

NetApp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $77.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,857 shares of company stock worth $1,490,302. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.