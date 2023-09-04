Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $758,000 Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,335 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,377 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.51 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.