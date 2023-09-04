Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.19 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 887.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 541.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.73.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.1 %

DoorDash stock opened at $84.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $92.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $9,508,401.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $9,508,401.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $242,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,663,398.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,497 shares of company stock worth $77,133,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

