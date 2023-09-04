Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after buying an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,931,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Trimble by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trimble by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,325 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $533,895 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $55.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

