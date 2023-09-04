Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,743,000 after buying an additional 1,398,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 636.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,556,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345,359 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SYF opened at $32.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

