Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 279 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Garmin by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 754.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $106.04 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 56.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

