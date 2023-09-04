Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 274 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $259,656,000 after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,545 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Expedia Group by 122.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,355 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.1 %

EXPE stock opened at $109.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.27. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Barclays reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.12.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

