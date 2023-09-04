Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,391 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Roblox by 146.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Roblox by 14.2% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 37.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 89,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 100,291 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $389,811.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,510.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $389,811.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,510.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $343,986.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,871,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,513,435.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 981,875 shares of company stock valued at $32,192,224. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $28.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.