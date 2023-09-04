Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CarMax were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CarMax

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $83.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $74.26. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.