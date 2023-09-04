Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 669 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,552 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 1.8 %

EXAS opened at $85.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

