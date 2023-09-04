Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 526 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Black Knight by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $75.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $75.99.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Black Knight had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $368.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.17 million. Analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

