Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 455 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,050 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $2,391,370. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $122.85 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $123.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of -372.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPLK. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.79.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

