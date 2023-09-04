Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,288 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $410,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 376.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,249,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,923 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,077,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,221,000 after buying an additional 2,972,202 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HST stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

