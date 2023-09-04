EAC Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. EAC has a total market cap of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00247278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

