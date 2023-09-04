Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 21st

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Dun & Bradstreet has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.65 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. Research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $311,854.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,921,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,450,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,049 shares in the company, valued at $809,355.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,065,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,325 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

