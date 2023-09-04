Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.56 million.

Several analysts recently commented on DLTH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Duluth in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Duluth from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Duluth has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Duluth had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 157,363 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 959,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 329,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Duluth by 27.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 95,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Duluth by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 48,553 shares during the period. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

