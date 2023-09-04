DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stock Position Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of DT Midstream worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 12.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 246.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 75,710 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DTM opened at $52.60 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.82.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

