Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 135.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 16,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 820.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 94,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 411,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,682,000 after acquiring an additional 125,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $92.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.41. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

