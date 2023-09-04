Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,748 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.01% of MGM Resorts International worth $163,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,314,468,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,064.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,454 shares of company stock worth $14,049,594 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

