Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,763,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.39% of Plexus worth $172,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 240,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Plexus by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 32,132 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,842 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 6.4% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $582,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,885 shares in the company, valued at $11,670,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $101.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.10. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.17. Plexus had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.