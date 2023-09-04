Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 60,880 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,880 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.97% of Werner Enterprises worth $171,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,463,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,720,000 after acquiring an additional 112,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,522,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,259,000 after acquiring an additional 89,196 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,669,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

