Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 55,107 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.34% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $165,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $110.73 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $107.58 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VAC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

