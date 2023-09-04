Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,575 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of MSCI worth $168,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in MSCI by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $541.39 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $517.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

